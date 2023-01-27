OBIT-BENEDICT

The body of the late Pope Benedict XVI lies in the chapel of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery at the Vatican Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Benedict died Dec. 31 at the monastery at the age of 95. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

ROME | Pope Benedict XVI's biographer revealed that the late pontiff for years suffered from insomnia and exhaustion, which ultimately led him to resign from the papacy.

The revelation, which was reported by the German magazine Focus, was confirmed by Peter Seewald, papal biographer in a Jan. 27 interview with the German Catholic news agency, KNA.

