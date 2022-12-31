BENEDICT-CORRECTION

Pope Benedict XVI greets Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, the chief rabbi of Rome, during his visit to the main synagogue in Rome in this 2010 file photo. The now retired pontiff sent a letter correcting a German theologian who implied that Pope Benedict encouraged the evangelization of the Jewish people as a mission.

VATICAN CITY | In trying to help people understand how belief in God is a natural part of life and provides grounding for the values that protect human dignity and peaceful coexistence, the late Pope Benedict XVI saw Jews and Muslims as natural allies.

But in the almost eight years of his pontificate, his relations with the Jewish and Muslim communities were marked by alternating tensions and new initiatives.

