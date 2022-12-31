OBIT-BENEDICT

At left, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the future Pope Benedict XVI, gives a lecture in New York in January 1988. At center, Newly elected Pope John Paul II greets Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Munich and Freising in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Oct. 22, 1978. At right, Pope Benedict XVI leads his general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 20, 2011. Pope Benedict died Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 95 in his residence at the Vatican.

VATICAN CITY  |  Retired Pope Benedict XVI, who had an impressive record as a teacher and defender of the basics of Catholic faith, is likely to go down in history books as the first pope in almost 600 years to resign.

He died Dec. 31 at the age of 95, nearly 10 years after leaving the papacy to retire to what he said would be a life of prayer and study.

