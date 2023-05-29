POPE-ARTISTS-FAITH

Pope Francis greets director Martin Scorsese and his wife, Helen, at the Vatican May 27, 2023, at the end of an audience for participants in a conference sponsored by the Italian Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica and by Georgetown University in Washington. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Catholic artists, poets, writers and filmmakers serve the church not by trying to "domesticate" Christ but by helping people challenge and expand their knowledge of the Lord, Pope Francis said.

Meeting May 27 with more than 40 creative Catholics, including director Martin Scorsese, the pope called on Catholic artists to help "open wide our imagination so that it can transcend our narrow perspectives and be open to the holy mystery of God."

