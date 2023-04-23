By calling itself the "Papal Foundation" and supporting projects identified by the Vatican, members of the U.S.-based group have an obligation to promote the unity of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis said.

"Unfortunately, we see even in our day how the unity of the church is wounded by division," Pope Francis told a delegation of about 150 people from the foundation April 21.

Pope Francis greets Boston Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, chair of the board of trustees of the Papal Foundation, during an audience with members of the U.S.-based foundation at the Vatican April 21, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

