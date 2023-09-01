POPE-MONGOLIA-ARRIVE

Pope Francis is welcomed with "aaruul," traditional Mongolian treat made from yogurt that is boiled and dried, as he arrives at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Sept. 1, 2023. The pope was planning a four-day stay in Mongolia to visit the country's small Catholic community and encourage tolerance and harmony. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia | Greeted with "aaruul," a dried yogurt cheese, which he tried, Pope Francis arrived in Ulaanbaatar for a four-day visit.

After the nine-hour, overnight flight from Rome, the pope's arrival Sept. 1 was low key. Battsetseg Batmunkh, Mongolia's foreign minister, met him at Chinggis Khaan International Airport and had a brief meeting with him in the airport VIP lounge.

