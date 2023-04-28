POPE-HUNGARY-GOVERNMENT

Pope Francis greets well-wishers as he arrives at the international airport in Budapest, Hungary, April 28, 2023. The pope was beginning a three-day trip to Hungary's capital. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Paying homage to Hungary's history, culture and location in the heart of Europe, Pope Francis pushed against the notion that the country needed to insulate itself to protect its identity.

As expected, in his first speech in Hungary -- to government and civic leaders and diplomats serving in Budapest -- the pope acknowledged efforts to protect traditional values, but insisted those values include supporting European unity, welcoming migrants and working to end the war in neighboring Ukraine.

