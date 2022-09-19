POPE-ANGELUS-WAR

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leads the Angelus from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sept. 18, 2022. The pope called for cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and an end to the war in Ukraine. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Pope Francis spoke about the way to inherit eternal life Sept. 18.

VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis once again called for peace in the Caucasus region as the escalating conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia prompted renewed fears of war.

After praying the Angelus prayer with pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square Sept. 18, the pope said he was "saddened by the recent fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia," and he appealed for an end to the violence.

