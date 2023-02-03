POPE-SSUDAN-OFFICIALS

Pope Francis is welcomed by President Salva Kiir after arriving at the international airport in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 3, 2023. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Arriving in South Sudan Feb. 3, Pope Francis, Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby and the Rev. Iain Greenshields, moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland, exhorted the country's leaders to make peace a priority.

JUBA, South Sudan | Three Christian religious leaders faced the president and vice presidents of South Sudan and told them it was time for them to get serious about peace, development and democracy.

Pope Francis, Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and the Rev. Iain Greenshields, moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland, made history Feb. 3 when they began an ecumenical pilgrimage to the world's youngest nation, but one that has known war and violent conflicts for nine of the 11 years since independence.

