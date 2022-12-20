POPE-SAINTS

An illustration depicts Jesuit Father Matteo Ricci in traditional Chinese clothing. In a decree Dec. 17, 2022, Pope Francis advanced the sainthood cause of Father Ricci, recognizing the heroic virtues of the 16th-century missionary to China and declaring him venerable. (CNS photo/Nancy Wiechec)

VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis recognized the martyrdom of members of a Polish family who were sheltering a Jewish family during World War II, and, for the first time, advanced the sainthood cause of a candidate under the category of heroically offering his life out of loving service to others.

And following centuries of church debate, the pope also advanced the sainthood cause of his confrere, Jesuit Father Matteo Ricci, the 16th-century missionary to China.

