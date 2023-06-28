POPE-CONSISTORY-CARDINALS

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Italy, greets guests prior to a consistory for the creation of new cardinals by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Oct. 5, 2019. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi was scheduled to meet with a Kremlin foreign policy adviser during the peace mission he is making to Moscow on Pope Francis's behalf, the Kremlin said.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, told journalists June 28 that the cardinal would meet with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Russian ambassador to the United States, "per instructions" from the president, according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

