A woman is pictured between national flags as Pope Francis celebrates Mass marking the World Day of Migrants and Refugees in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Jan. 14, 2018. The pope chose "Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay" as the theme for the 2023 celebration of World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which will be celebrated Sept. 24.
People representing nations from around the world attend Pope Francis' celebration of Mass marking the World Day of Migrants and Refugees in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Jan. 14, 2018. The pope chose "Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay" as the theme for the 2023 celebration of World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which will be celebrated Sept. 24.

VATICAN CITY  |    Reflecting on people's right to remain in their country of origin, share in the common good and live in dignity will be the focus of Pope Francis' next message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

The pope chose "Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay" as the theme for the 2023 world day, which will be celebrated Sept. 24. The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development released the theme of the message March 21.

