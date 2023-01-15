TRIAL-BECCIU-CHAOUQUI

Genoveffa Ciferri testifies at the trial of 10 defendants -- including Cardinal Angelo Becciu -- accused of financial crimes during a session Jan. 13, 2023, in the Vatican City State criminal court. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY | Francesca Chaouqui, convicted by a Vatican court in 2016 of leaking confidential Vatican documents, was back on the stand before Vatican magistrates Jan. 13, testifying in a long-running trial on financial misconduct.

Chaouqui, once a member of the now-defunct Pontifical Commission for Reference on the Economic-Administrative Structure of the Holy See, testified that she helped the Vatican's star witness draft his statement because she wanted to help Pope Francis.

