20230429T0800-POPE-HUNGARY-CHARITY-1759067

Pope Francis meets with Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion of Budapest and Hungary, the former head of external relations for the Moscow Patriarchate, in the Vatican nunciature in Budapest April 29, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY | When Pope Francis told reporters the Vatican had some kind of "mission" underway to promote an end to the war in Ukraine, journalists naturally were intrigued.

The mystery grew when Ukrainian and Russian officials said they did not know what the pope was talking about.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.