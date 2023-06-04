POPE-MISSION-SOCIETIES

Pope Francis greets the Vatican staff and national directors of the pontifical mission societies in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican June 3, 2023, during the societies' annual meeting. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The pontifical mission societies are called to inspire all Catholics to share the Gospel, a work that requires funding but can never be about money, Pope Francis said.

"Please do not reduce the societies to money," the pope told the Vatican-based officers and national directors of the societies June 3 during their annual meeting.

