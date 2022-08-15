POPE-ANGELUS-MARY

Pope Francis leads the Angelus from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Aug. 15, 2022, the feast of the Assumption of Mary. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY | Mary's humble life and example are a testament to the triumph of service and love over power and success, Pope Francis said.

Before reciting the Angelus prayer on the feast of the Assumption Aug. 15, the pope told an estimated 10,000 pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square that the song of praise uttered by Mary while visiting her cousin Elizabeth "announces a radical change, an overturning of values."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.