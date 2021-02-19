The first images arrive moments after NASA's "Perseverance" Mars rover spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, in this image from video at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021. As "Perseverance" prepares to send high-definition images of its surroundings, one papal astronomer said he hoped these fresh new discoveries will inspire the next generation. (CNS photo/NASA TV via Reuters)