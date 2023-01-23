POPE-LITURGY

Pope Francis greets Abbot Gregory Polan, leader of the confederation of Benedictine monasteries, during an audience at the Vatican Jan. 20, 2023, with liturgy directors attending a course at the Benedictine-run Pontifical Institute of Liturgy in Rome. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY | Lengthy, abstract homilies are "a disaster," so preaching should be limited to 10 minutes, Pope Francis said.

Speaking off the cuff to diocesan liturgical directors Jan. 20, the pope said homilies are not academic conferences. "I sometimes hear people say, 'I went to this parish, and yes it was a good philosophy lesson, 40, 45 minutes,'" he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.