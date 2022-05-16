Pope Francis takes a sip of mate tea offered to him by a young man from the Diocese of Viviers, France, during a meeting in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 14, 2022. The pope met with young people from the southern French diocese on the eve of the May 15 canonization Mass in which he declared 10 men and women as saints, including St. Marie Rivier and St. Charles de Foucauld, who hail from the Diocese of Viviers. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)