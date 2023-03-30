Let us all resolve to strongly support non-violence. As the Pope says, “Living, speaking, and acting without violence is not surrendering, losing or giving up anything, but aspiring to everything.”

VATICAN CITY | A culture of nonviolence will become more widespread when countries and citizens resort less and less to the use of weapons, Pope Francis said.

