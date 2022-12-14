VATICAN-LETTER-POPE-HAPPINESS

This is the cover of Pope Francis' new book in Italian, "Ti voglio felice: Il centuplo in questa vita" ("I want you to be happy: A hundred times more now"). The book compiles the pope's remarks over the past decade, offering reflections on how God truly wants people to be happy. (CNS photo/Libreria Pienogiorno)

VATICAN CITY | Like his predecessors, Pope Francis repeatedly has encouraged the faithful to "go against the tide" to follow Jesus.

Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis all have spoken about the resolve needed to go against the dominant current of secularism or "worldliness" and to avoid the deceptive and tempting pull of a superficial or hypocritical life.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.