POPE-HUNGARY/

Pope Francis applauds as dancers perform during a meeting with youth at the László Papp Sport Arena during his apostolic journey in Budapest, Hungary, April 29, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bernadett Szabo, Reuters)

The life of faith is not a game, but it does require commitment and training, Pope Francis told thousands of Hungarian young people gathered in a sports arena in Budapest.

"How do we win in life?" the pope asked the young people gathered in the capital's László Papp Budapest Sports Arena April 29. Success has two basic steps, he said, "First, aim high, then train."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.