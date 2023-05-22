POPE-REGINA-COELI-ASCENSION

Pope Francis greets the crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 21, 2023, for the midday recitation of the "Regina Coeli" prayer. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The Ascension of the Lord into heaven means Jesus is there with his Father to intercede on behalf of the faithful, Pope Francis said.

"He did not leave us alone. In fact, before ascending, he told us, as the Gospel says today, 'I am with you always, until the end of the age.' (Mt 28:20). He is always with us, looking at us," the pope said May 21, when dioceses in Italy and many parts of the world were celebrating the feast of the Ascension. The Vatican marked the feast May 18.

