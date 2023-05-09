VATICAN-JUBILEE-LOGO

This is the logo chosen by the Vatican for the Holy Year 2025. Pope Francis has chosen the theme, "Pilgrims of Hope," for the jubilee year, which is marked by pilgrimages, prayer, repentance and acts of mercy. (CNS photo/Vatican Media) 

VATICAN CITY | The Vatican office in charge of coordinating plans for the Holy Year 2025 announced they are launching a new website and releasing an app to help people register and to guide them along their pilgrimage in Rome.

By registering online at iubilaeum2025.va or on the jubilee app, people will receive a free digital "pilgrim's card," which will be needed to participate in jubilee events, especially gaining access to the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica, said Msgr. Graham Bell, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization's section that is coordinating the Holy Year.

