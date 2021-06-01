Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, speaks during a bilateral meeting with Swiss Interior and Health Minister Alain Berset on the sidelines of the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly in Geneva May 24, 2021. The World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to formalize the participation of the Holy See in WHO as a non-member state observer. (CNS photo/Laurent Gillieron, Reuters pool)