Pope Francis uses his wheeled walker after an audience with a delegation from Catholic Extension at the Vatican April 26, 2023. The group, which included U.S. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago, chancellor of the organization's board of governors, and retired Arizona Bishop Gerald F. Kicanas of Tucson, vice-chancellor, was in Rome April 23-28. The pope thanked the organization for its work "providing assistance to missionary dioceses, particularly in the United States, and in caring for the needs of the poor and most vulnerable." (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The life and ministry of the Catholic Church is enriched by listening to everyone, especially those who are often excluded by society, and by including their experiences and perspectives, Pope Francis said.

"For the church is like a rich tapestry, made up of many individual threads that come from various peoples, languages and cultures, yet woven into a unity by the Holy Spirit," he told a delegation from Catholic Extension.

