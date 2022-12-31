OBIT-BENEDICT-CATS

Pope Benedict XVI pets Pushkin the cat, held by Father Anton Guziel, at the Oratory of St. Philip Neri in Birmingham, England, Sept. 19, 2010. The pope visited the oratory after beatifying Cardinal John Henry Newman.

VATICAN CITY | Like any bona fide cat lover, Pope Benedict XVI's face would light up and his hand would reach out at the sight of a fluffy feline -- even when that soft bundle of fur was a squirming, feisty lion cub brought to the Vatican by visiting circus performers.

His comments about how animals must be respected as "companions in creation" earned him high marks with animal welfare groups, including the Humane Society of the United States and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

