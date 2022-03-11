Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher of the papal household, offers a Lenten meditation to Pope Francis and members of the Roman Curia in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican March 26, 2021. The Eucharist is "the presence in history of the event that overturned forever the roles of victor and victim," the cardinal said March 11 as he presented the first of his Friday Lenten meditations for 2022. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)