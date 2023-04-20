SYNOD-CONTINENTAL-SUMMARY

Xavière Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the synod, speaks to reporters at a news conference at the Vatican April 20, 2023. (CNS photo/Justin McLellan)

Catholics gathered at the continental level say the Catholic Church must be united, not uniform, and embrace its many forms of expression throughout the world, said members of the synod preparatory commission after a weeklong meeting at the Vatican.

"I think one of the most important things we have experienced during these ecclesial, continental assemblies, is that there is in fact more than one way of being the church," said Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth, a member of the commission and president of the Australian bishops' conference.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.