The strong roots of faith and community helped the people of Hungary resist and survive Nazi occupation and communism, Pope Francis said, and the people must draw on those roots today to resist the more subtle threats of consumerism and individualism.

At his weekly general audience May 3, the pope reflected on his visit April 28-30 to Budapest, Hungary.

