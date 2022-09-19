POPE-PILGRIMS-ALESSANDRIA-SPOLETO

Pope Francis greets people during an audience with Italian pilgrims from the dioceses of Alessandria and Spoleto-Norcia at the Vatican Sept. 17, 2022. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY | Through the word of God and the sacraments, Christians can be "seekers of the truth" and nurture the bonds of love that unite their communities, Pope Francis said.

"Jesus is the truth, in a sense that is not only universal but also communal and personal; and the challenge is to live the search for truth today in the daily life of the church, of Christian communities," the pope said Sept. 17 while meeting with pilgrims from two Italian dioceses.

