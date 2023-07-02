POPE-ANGELUS-PROPHETS

Visitors gather in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to pray the Angelus with Pope Francis July 2, 2023. The Vatican said some 15,000 people were in attendance.

 VATICAN MEDIA

VATICAN CITY  |  Christians are called to be modern-day prophets who guide others to see the Holy Spirit at work in everyday life and not to be superstitious people who try to predict or control the future, Pope Francis said.

"A Christian does not believe in superstitions like magic, cards, horoscopes or similar things," he told some 15,000 visitors gathered in St. Peter's Square July 2 to pray the Angelus. He admonished those who do so saying, "many Christians go to have their hands read."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.