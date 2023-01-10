OBIT-CARDINAL-PELL

Cardinals Francis Arinze, retired prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments, and George Pell of Sydney arrive for the final general congregation meeting in the synod hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Cardinal Pell, former prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy and archbishop of Sydney, died Jan. 10, 2023. He was 81. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY | Australian Cardinal George Pell, former prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy and archbishop of Sydney and Melbourne, died Jan. 10 in Vatican City. He was 81.

Sources told OSV News that Cardinal Pell went in for hip replacement surgery Jan. 10 and he died from complications of the surgery.

