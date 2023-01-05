BENEDICT-FUNERAL

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, sprinkles holy water on the coffin of Pope Benedict XVI during his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Jan. 5, 2023. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Pope Francis presided over the funeral Mass of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, at the Vatican Jan. 5.

VATICAN CITY | Pope Benedict XVI "spread and testified to" the Gospel his entire life, Pope Francis told tens of thousands of people gathered Jan. 5 for his predecessor's funeral Mass.

"Like the women at the tomb, we too have come with the fragrance of gratitude and the balm of hope, in order to show him once more the love that is undying. We want to do this with the same wisdom, tenderness and devotion that he bestowed upon us over the years," Pope Francis said in his homily.

Pallbearers carry a casket with the body of Pope Benedict XVI into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for his funeral Mass celebrated by Pope Francis Jan. 5, 2023. (CNS photo/Chris Warde-Jones)
A pilgrim holds a German national flag in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican before Pope Francis' celebration of the funeral Mass of Pope Benedict XVI Jan. 5, 2023. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
Pope Francis touches the casket of Pope Benedict XVI at the conclusion of his funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Jan. 5, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)
Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington, center, arrives with other cardinals for the funeral Mass of Pope Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Jan. 5, 2023. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

