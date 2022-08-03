POPE-AUDIENCE-CANADA

Pope Francis meets children during his general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican Aug. 3, 2022. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY | The remembrance, reconciliation and healing from the Catholic Church's past sins committed against Indigenous populations is a reminder that Christians can find hope amid their sins and failures, Pope Francis said.

Returning for the first general audience Aug. 3 following a monthlong summer break, the pope reflected on his recent visit to Canada, which he said was "unlike the other journeys" he has made.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.