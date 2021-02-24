NATION
Cardinal prays on program marking 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S.
WASHINGTON | During a Feb. 22 evening program on CNN, Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory offered a prayer for those who have died from COVID-19 asking God to “grant enteral peace to all our sisters and brothers lost to this disease. Let us now open our hearts to recall those who have died from the coronavirus,” Cardinal Gregory prayed. “Strengthen those families and friends who remain behind, to comfort one another and to wipe the tears from our eyes. May each one find peace and let the memory of our loved ones itself be a blessing.” The cardinal called it “a great honor and privilege” to offer the prayer at the invitation of Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent on the program “We Remember 500,000: A National Memorial Service for Covid-19.” It commemorated the milestone reached Feb. 22 when the United States surpassed 500,000 deaths due to the coronavirus. Over 1,200 coronavirus deaths were reported Feb. 22, bringing the nationwide total to 500,103. More than 28.2 million Americans have been infected by the virus. Also, as of Feb. 22, close to 13% of the U.S. population has received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 6% of Americans have received both shots.
Diocesan agency ready to help asylum-seekers entering U.S.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas | Just as the coldest weather in more than 30 years brought new misery to asylum-seekers stranded in a refugee camp in Mexico, an end to their plight may be in sight. A small group of 25 was the first to leave the camp in Matamoros, Mexico, and enter the United States Feb. 22 in Brownsville, said Sister Norma Pimentel, a Missionary of Jesus, who is executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in the Diocese of Brownsville. Although hundreds are likely to follow, this vanguard is being kept small as a first step. “It’s simply to start with a manageable number,” Sister Pimentel told The Valley Catholic, Brownsville’s diocesan newspaper. “Because of COVID, there’s a limited number of (U.S.) agents to process them.” All those entering the United States will first undergo screening for the coronavirus to make sure they test negative, she said. The cold wave has caused real hardship for the asylum-seekers in the camp, she said. Sister Pimentel said people “can reach out to any organization that is trying to help these families in the meantime.” She also pointed to the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley website, https://www.catholiccharitiesrgv.org.
Archbishop: ‘Justice system is working,’
SAN FRANCISCO | Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco said the “justice system is working” is a statement issued late Feb. 19 following the arraignment of five people on charges of felony vandalism for toppling a St. Junipero Serra statue outside a Catholic church Oct. 12, 2020. This matter “will soon rest in the hands of a judge or jury,” the archbishop said. The attack came on the federal holiday of Columbus Day, which is known as Indigenous People’s Day in California and elsewhere. Protesters say the saint mistreated indigenous people as a missionary in what is today California, but Catholic leaders and historians dispute such claims, pointing to his care of indigenous people and his respect for them. The Serra statue outside Mission San Rafael in San Rafael, in the San Francisco Archdiocese, was desecrated with red paint and toppled, leaving just the saint’s feet in place. The five people, each charged with one count of felony vandalism, pleaded not guilty. They are all from California and identified by the news media as Ines Shiam Gardilcic, 40, and Victoria Eva Montanopena, 29, both of Oakland; Melissa Aguilar, 36, of Novato; Marjorie Nadeska Delgadillo, 36, of San Rafael; and Moira Cribben Van de Walker, 25 of San Anselmo.
Family Rosary’s annual ‘Try Prayer! It Works!’ contest accepting entries
EASTON, Mass. | “Try Prayer! It Works!”— an annual contest sponsored by Family Rosary — is now accepting entries from children in kindergarten through 12th grade who are enrolled in a Catholic school, religious education program, parish or other organizations, including home school. All U.S. contest entries must be submitted by March 25. This year’s theme is “Do Whatever He Tells You” (John 2:5) and is aimed at helping families explore how Mary’s example and intercessory prayer can help people follow God’s will. “From Mary, especially through the prayer of the rosary, participants can explore how Mary’s maternal influence can lead families closer to Jesus,” said a Family Rosary announcement about the contest. The contest guidelines can be found online at https://bit.ly/3sl9isa. The main Family Rosary website is www.FamilyRosary.com. This contest invites families to light a candle and pray together, and then share this year’s theme as a family reflection. “We hope that families will grow closer to each other and deeper in the faith as they share this reflection experience,” said Holy Cross Father Jim Phalan, national director of Family Rosary.
World
Pope joins Italians mourning deaths of ambassador, officer in Congo
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis joined the people of Italy in mourning the murders of the country’s ambassador to Congo and an Italian officer in his security detail, both young men the pope described as “servants of peace and law.” Ambassador Luca Attanasio, 43, and 30-year-old officer Vittorio Iacovacci of the Italian military police died after being shot in an ambush in North Kivu Feb. 22. Their driver, Mustapha Milambo, also was shot and killed as they were traveling in a U.N. convoy. Attanasio, who had been ambassador to Congo since 2017, left behind his wife and three young children. Iacovacci was engaged to be married in the summer. In a message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella Feb. 23, Pope Francis expressed his “heartfelt condolences to their families, the diplomatic service and the Carabinieri for the loss of these servants of peace and law.” The pope described Attanasio as “a person of outstanding human and Christian qualities, always generous in forging fraternal and cordial relationships” with an aim of helping bring peace back to Congo.
Bishops urge government not to deport Myanmar nationals
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia | Catholic bishops in Malaysia urged the government to refrain from deporting hundreds of Myanmar nationals, including refugees and asylum-seekers, reported ucanews.com. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia said the church has been concerned about the fate of Myanmar nationals since local and international media reported the Malaysian government’s plan. “It has been recently reported in several local and international media sources that Malaysia is about to repatriate 1,200 Myanmar nationals from our shores, and among them are also refugees and asylum-seekers. At a time of grave political uncertainty in Myanmar, our faith tells us that we cannot remain silent and be complicit to this action toward those who have fled due to a grave humanitarian crisis,” the bishops said in a statement Feb. 23. “Guaranteeing personal security to the most vulnerable refugees, migrants and asylum-seekers must not only be governed by international laws, but also by the laws of humanity, which are grounded on mercy, compassion and love.” Ucanews.com reported the deportations follow a military coup that ousted Myanmar’s elected government and amid a tumultuous political situation with widespread anti-coup protests.
Priest, relative of English princes, takes step closer to sainthood
MANCHESTER, England | A priest related to Princes William and Harry took a major step closer to sainthood when Pope Francis declared him venerable. Like St. John Henry Newman, Passionist Father Ignatius Spencer is considered one of the towering figures of the 19th-century revival of English Catholicism. The announcement means the Church is satisfied that Father Spencer lived a life of heroic virtue. The search will now begin for two inexplicable healings at the intercession of the priest. Father Spencer is related to Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, and to Harry, the sixth in the line of succession, through their mother, Princess Diana. The Passionist was a great-great-great uncle of Princess Diana, and a great-uncle of Sir Winston Churchill. A former Anglican clergyman who became a Catholic, he raised money to bring Blessed Dominic Barberi — the priest who would receive St. John Henry Newman into the Church — to England and petitioned the Passionists to send him.