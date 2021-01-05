Florida
Hospital tests medications to lessen pandemic’s deadly impact
FORT LAUDERDALE | With public health officials warning that COVID-19 vaccination rollouts won’t do much to tame the immediate dangers of the pandemic, a Florida Catholic hospital is looking at medications and protocols to protect and save lives. The U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of reported deaths attributed to the coronavirus, topping 352,000 deaths Jan. 4. Rapidly expanding hospitalization numbers are stressing health care workers and facilities in many regions. “This is obviously, in many of our lifetimes, the most significant impact to public health, even to the point of disruption across the health care system,” said Dr. Joshua Larned, a cardiologist with Holy Cross Medical Group in South Florida and a member of Holy Cross Hospital’s steering committee on management of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Larned also is a past research fellow at the Centers for Disease Control and National Center for Infectious Diseases in Atlanta. “What we are seeing here is something that happened very quickly without a lot of initial understanding of how quickly the spread could occur; and we were a little behind in terms of processes to deal with it, in spite of other respiratory lessons from SARS or MERS. This one caught the world off guard,” Larned told the Florida Catholic, newspaper of the Miami Archdiocese.
Nation
As Jesuit chaplain retires, House picks first female chaplain
WASHINGTON | With the year-end announcement that Jesuit Father Pat Conroy would be retiring as chaplain of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that for the first time, a woman will take over the post. In a Dec. 31, 2020, press release, Pelosi announced that Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben would replace Father Conroy, who has served as the 60th House chaplain since 2011. Kibben, a Presbyterian minister, will be “the first woman to serve in this historic position, which has been enshrined in our Democracy since the First Congress in 1789,” said Pelosi, D-California. “Kibben brings decades of decorated experience in the military and the ministry, as a retired Rear Admiral who served as the U.S. Navy’s Chief Chaplain and the chaplain of the Marine Corps. Her integrity, experience and patriotism will serve the Congress and the country well, as she ministers to the needs of members,” the statement said. The House chaplain is responsible for offering a prayer at the beginning of each day when Congress is in session. The nondenominational prayer in the House chamber is broadcast live on HouseLive.gov and on C-SPAN.
World
Archbishop protests proposal to rein in religious extremism
PARIS | The head of French bishops’ conference testified to a special commission of the National Assembly that while he understands the need to strengthen national security, a proposed law designed to rein in extremist militancy would place religions and religious believers under particular surveillance. Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, conference president, told the commission Jan. 4 that “the disadvantages of repressive legislation lie in the control measures they bring. Some may be legitimate. But we can reasonably ask why they should specially apply to religious groups, and not to other associations or elements,” he said in remarks about the proposed law on separatism, which would impose new security and administrative curbs on churches and religious associations. The legislation, introduced in December, would “strengthen respect for the principles of the republic” by compelling religious associations to comply with France’s 1905 law on church-state separation and empowering regional governors to compile fuller data on religious groups. The legislation proposes tightening rules on social media, including information “aimed at exposing a person to immediate risk of an attack on his life, or his physical or psychological security,” and would speed court action against religiously motivated “threats, violence and intimidation against public service agents.”
Pope will not baptize infants on feast day this year
VATICAN CITY | The choral cries of newborn babies will not fill the Sistine Chapel in 2021 because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Pope Francis to cancel his annual celebration of infant baptisms on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord. The Vatican press office announced Jan. 5 that the pope would not do the baptisms Jan. 10, but that the babies — most of whom are the children of Vatican employees — would be baptized in their home parishes instead. Presiding over the annual event with as many as three dozen infants and their little siblings present, Pope Francis usually kept his homily very short. He almost always reassured the parents that it was normal for the little ones to fuss and said they should not hesitate to feed or change the babies to make them more comfortable.
Vatican set to launch COVID-19 vaccinations
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-January, giving priority to its health care workers, security personnel, employees who deal with the public and older residents, employees and retirees. In a press release Jan. 2, the Vatican’s health services department said it purchased an “ultra-low temperature refrigerator” for storing the vaccines and said it expected to be receiving enough doses to cover “the needs of the Holy See and Vatican City State.” The Vatican’s voluntary vaccination program will begin in mid-January in the large atrium of the Paul VI audience hall, it said. Those who have a higher risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus would be given priority, it said, such as those in contact with the public, health care workers and “the elderly.”
Pope accepts resignation of Belarusian archbishop
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk, Belarus, who had been blocked from entering his homeland for four months until negotiations between the Vatican and the Belarusian authorities allowed him back in time for Christmas. The Vatican announced the archbishop’s retirement Jan. 3, the day the archbishop turned 75. It is unusual for the pope to accept the resignation of a bishop the day he turns 75 and for the Vatican to make such announcements on a Sunday. The unusual nature of his immediate retirement led some to believe it was part of the agreement to allow his return to Belarus. With the archbishop stepping down, Pope Francis appointed Auxiliary Bishop Kazimierz Wielikosielec of Pinsk as apostolic administrator of Minsk; he celebrated his 75th birthday in May. The Catholic agency AsiaNews wrote Jan. 3 that in his 31 years as a bishop, Archbishop Kondrusiewicz “has been one of the main engines of the Catholic revival in the ex-Soviet world, reopening over 100 parishes, rebuilding dozens of Catholic churches and structures, including the seminary of St. Petersburg and that of Grodno, and finally becoming the symbol of popular protest against the last Soviet satrap, the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.”
Vatican calls for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican’s coronavirus commission and the Pontifical Academy for Life issued a joint statement calling for a coordinated international effort to ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. The document highlights the “critical role of vaccines to defeat the pandemic, not just for individual personal health but to protect the health of all,” the Vatican said in a statement accompanying the document Dec. 29. “The Vatican commission and the Pontifical Academy of Life remind world leaders that vaccines must be provided to all fairly and equitably, prioritizing those most in need,” the Vatican said. The pandemic has exacerbated “a triple threat of simultaneous and interconnected health, economic and socio-ecological crises that are disproportionately impacting the poor and the vulnerable,” the document said. “As we move toward a just recovery, we must ensure that immediate cures for the crises become stepping-stones to a more just society, with an inclusive and interdependent set of systems.” Pope Francis established the COVID-19 commission in April with the goal of expressing “the church’s concern and love for the entire human family in the face of the of COVID-19 pandemic.” The new document issued a set of objectives, particularly around making the vaccines “available and accessible to all.”