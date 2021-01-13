Nation
Court continues hold on Arkansas laws restricting abortion
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | A federal appeals court reaffirmed a hold on an Arkansas law that bans abortions 18 weeks into pregnancy and another banning an abortion from being performed when a fetus is detected to have Down syndrome. The Jan. 5 ruling from a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals keeps in place a federal judge’s 2019 ruling that temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the law. The court said the Arkansas statutes are governed under established case law that restricts undue burdens on women to seek an abortion. Its decision cited outcomes of previous cases including those settled by the U.S. Supreme Court. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has defended the laws in court. She said she planned to seek further review of the decision. “The Supreme Court must limit and ultimately overturn Casey and I plan to do everything in my power to see that they do,” Rutledge said in a statement referring to the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in 1992 that prohibited regulations that created an “undue burden” on women seeking an abortion.
Court blocks Trump order on refugee resettlement
WASHINGTON | A federal circuit court of appeals said a Trump administration executive order that would allow state and local government officials to reject refugees in their jurisdiction violated long-standing resettlement practices. The ruling Jan. 8 from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a preliminary injunction granted by a federal judge in Maryland a year ago who determined that the executive order could be seen as unlawful because it grants states and localities veto power that “flies in the face of clear congressional intent” established in the 1980 Refugee Act. The 28-page ruling came in a case filed by three faith-based resettlement agencies -- HIAS, a Jewish organization; Church World Service; and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service -- that said their work would be directly impacted and harmed by the executive order. It means that resettlement agencies no longer must approach each individual government jurisdiction in which they help refugees put down roots. Overall, 42 governors and more than 100 local authorities had agreed to continue refugee resettlement. Refugee resettlement agencies welcomed the ruling.
Priest will deliver invocation at inauguration
WASHINGTON | Jesuit Father Leo O’Donovan, former president of Georgetown University, will deliver the invocation at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden Jan. 20. The priest, a friend of the Biden family, was the main celebrant at the funeral Mass for Biden’s son Beau in 2015 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington, Delaware. He confirmed with National Catholic Reporter Jan. 6 that he would be delivering the invocation, saying Biden had personally called him and invited him, which he accepted. This year’s scaled-back public inauguration ceremony, due to the pandemic, will take place on the west side of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, a site taken over Jan. 6 by rioters contesting the certification of the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump announced Jan. 8 that he would not attend the ceremony. In leading the prayer of blessing, Father O’Donovan, who is currently director of mission for Jesuit Refugee Service, will follow the footsteps of his predecessor at Georgetown, Jesuit Father Timothy Healy, who offered a prayer during the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan in 1985.
World
Irish inquiry: Families mistreated unmarried moms
DUBLIN | An Irish government commission that spent five years investigating the treatment of unmarried mothers in state-funded church-run homes in Ireland said the blame for their “harsh treatment” rests primarily with their families, but that both the church and state condoned this. The report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and Certain Related Matters was published Jan. 12 and reviewed 18 institutions from 1922 to 1998. It found that “Ireland was a cold harsh environment for many, probably the majority, of its residents during the earlier half of the period under remit.” The report said that Ireland was “especially cold and harsh for women.” The responsibility for the “harsh treatment” of unmarried mothers “rests mainly with the fathers of their children and their own immediate families,” the report said. The commission, led by Judge Yvonne Murphy, stated that the mistreatment of unmarried mothers “was supported by, contributed to, and condoned by, the institutions of the state and the churches.” At the same time, the commission found that “it must be acknowledged that the institutions under investigation provided a refuge -- a harsh refuge in some cases -- when the families provided no refuge at all.” The report said there is no evidence that the Catholic hierarchy played a role in the day-to-day running of mother-and-baby homes.
Organizations call for solution to Bosnian migrant crisis
VATICAN CITY | Human rights organizations have called on the European Union to intervene in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where over 1,000 migrants have been stranded in sub-zero temperatures awaiting relocation after their camp burned down. In a joint statement released Jan. 12, Amnesty International, Jesuit Refugee Service Europe, Doctors of the World Belgium and Refugee Rights Europe also called on authorities in Bosnia-Herzegovina to “comply with its international obligations and enforce its own laws, including taking full responsibility for securing and managing accommodation and protection of people in need and developing an effective asylum system. Without systemic and durable solutions that also aimed to place Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities in the driving seat, humanitarian crises of the kind witnessed over the Christmas holidays have become a recurring and unavoidable occurrence every winter,” the organizations said. A large fire broke out Dec. 23 at the Lipa camp in Bihac, located near the country’s border with Croatia. According to Peter Van der Auweraert, the U.N. International Organization for Migration’s chief of mission in Bosnia- Herzegovina, the camp “was built earlier this year in response to over-crowding and unsuitable conditions elsewhere.” The fire broke out while residents were being evacuated after the camp was closed.
Pope’s doctor dies of COVID-19 complications
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis’ personal doctor died Jan. 9 of complications caused by COVID-19. Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, had been admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital Dec. 26 because of cancer, according to the Italian Catholic agency SIR, Jan. 9. However, he died because of “pulmonary complications” caused by COVID-19, the agency said, without providing further details. Soccorsi had been the pope’s personal physician since 2015. He had also served as an adviser for the Vatican’s health services department and a consultant-physician to the Vatican Congregation for Saints’ Causes.
CAR bishops warn of food shortages
BANGUI, Central African Republic | Catholic bishops in the Central African Republic warned of food shortages and a refugee exodus, as two-thirds of the country was in rebel control in early January. Bishop Nestor-Désiré Nongo-Aziagbia, the bishops’ conference president, said the main supply route from Cameroon was occupied, causing shortages and surging prices. He also said people were being displaced from their homes as they sought shelter and took precautions. He said people were “living in fear and anxiety,” adding that the conflict risked “turning into a nationwide hunt for innocent people, based solely on their ethnicity or political affiliation. Our country faces a turbulent time, with intensified armed clashes between a rebel coalition and the Central African armed forces,” he told the French Catholic daily La Croix Jan. 6. The same day, after praying the Angelus, Pope Francis told his virtual viewers, “I’m following with attention and concern events in Central African Republic, where elections were recently held and people expressed their desire to continue on the path to peace. Therefore, I invite all sides to a fraternal and respectful dialogue, to reject hatred and avoid all forms for violence.”