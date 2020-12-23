News Briefs

Nation
Naumann: Vaccine objectors still have ‘responsibility’
WASHINGTON | Four days after issuing a joint statement with another bishop saying the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were acceptable and could be taken “as an act of charity,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, reiterated this message noting there had been some misunderstanding about it. Some interpreted the Dec. 14 statement to say Catholics had a moral obligation to receive the vaccine. “The short answer is we don’t have a moral obligation” to do so, the archbishop told Catholic News Service Dec. 18. He said the intent of the statement “was to show it is permissible to use these vaccines. What we do say is that there is a moral obligation to work for the common good.” The vaccine statement was issued by Archbishop Naumann, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine. The bishops were responding to questions about moral concerns about COVID-19 vaccines.
Student creates gingerbread cathedral
GREEN BAY, Wis. | Creating gingerbread houses is a challenge in the Guinness World Records. The current world record holder, erected in November 2013 at the Traditions Golf Club in Byran, Texas, spans nearly 40,000 cubic feet. That year, the gingerbread house was used as Santa’s workshop, where visitors met Santa in exchange for a donation to a Catholic hospital. While Joel Kiernan, a member of St. Matthew Parish in Allouez, Wisconsin, was not looking to break a world record by building a gingerbread, rather to raise funds for St. John’s Homeless Shelter. The house was completed by Dec. 21, which also was the deadline for buying raffle tickets for it, bringing in close to $3,890 for the shelter. St. John’s Homeless Shelter’s website has videos showing Kiernan’s gingerbread cathedral project, https://one.bidpal.net/homeforhomeless2020/welcome.
Cardinal Gregory calls suit ‘last resort’
WASHINGTON | In a Dec. 22 op-ed column in The Washington Post, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington said the archdiocese’s recent lawsuit against District of Columbia’s COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship was a “last resort” to “protect the free exercise of religion in the nation’s capital.” In an executive order issued Dec. 16, in response to a lawsuit filed five days earlier by the Archdiocese of Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser modified her earlier limits to 25% of capacity and no more than 250 people. The earlier cap was 50 people. “We appreciate that our local officials have had to make difficult decisions in the face of unprecedented challenges,” Cardinal Gregory wrote in the op-ed. “But praying apart is not the same as praying together.” He noted the lawsuit was filed “as we could no longer bear the burden of turning away the faithful from Mass due to D.C.’s 50-person cap on religious services when big-box stores, retailers and even liquor stores and many other venues continued to operate without similar limits.” Cardinal Gregory added, “The right of the faithful to assemble for religious services is one of our most cherished constitutional legacies.”
WORLD
Eastern churches distributes $11.7 million in aid
VATICAN CITY | With a North American charity as its main collaborator, the Congregation for Eastern Churches’ COVID-19 emergency fund distributed more than $11.7 million in aid, including food and hospital ventilators in 21 countries where members of the Eastern Catholic churches live. The congregation Dec. 22 released a dossier on the projects receiving aid since the emergency fund was announced in April. The lead agencies for the special fund are the New York-based Catholic Near East Welfare Association and the Pontifical Mission for Palestine. The emergency fund received money and goods from Catholic charities and bishops’ conferences that regularly support projects identified by the congregation. Those included CNEWA, but also the U.S.-based Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Italian bishops’ conference, Caritas Internationalis, Aid to the Church in Need, the German bishops’ Renovabis and other Catholic charities in Germany and Switzerland. Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the congregation, gave the dossier to Pope Francis Dec. 21.
Canadian bishops seek to stop suicide expansion
OTTAWA, Ontario | Canada’s Catholic bishops said it is “not too late to reconsider” and stop the expansion of legally assisted suicide in Canada. They called on all Catholics and Canadians opposed to expanding the country’s medical assistance in dying system to speak out against the proposed legislation after the federal government was given until Feb. 26 to bring federal law in line with a 2019 Quebec court decision. A Quebec court Dec. 17 granted additional time for the government to consider proposed changes to the legislation, known as Bill C-7. The bishops are hoping the extended deadline will provide greater opportunity to persuade elected officials to pull back from making it easier for Canadians to participate in physician-assisted suicide. In a strongly worded statement released Dec. 18, the executive committee of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops called on Canadian politicians to reconsider changes to the medical assistance in dying system that church officials and others have argued are being rushed.
Pope advances sainthood cause of judge killed by Mafia
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis advanced the sainthood causes of one woman and seven men, including an Italian judge who was murdered by the infamous Sicilian Mafia. During a meeting Dec. 21 with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, the pope signed a decree recognizing the martyrdom of Rosario Livatino, who was murdered by four members of the Mafia organization, commonly known as Cosa Nostra, in 1990. The Vatican published the decrees Dec. 22. Born in Sicily in 1952, Livatino worked as a prosecutor and often took on cases involving Mafia criminal activity. In 1989, he was appointed as an assistant judge. One year later, he was murdered by four Mafia assassins as he was heading to court. During a pastoral visit the southern Italian city of Agrigento in 1993, St. John Paul II met with Livatino’s parents and called him a “martyr to justice and, indirectly, to faith.” Pope Francis, who has been outspoken in condemning the Mafia, has also praised Livatino for the consistency “between his faith and his commitment to work” and pointed to him as a role model for those who work in the field of law.