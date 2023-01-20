NATIONAL-MARCH4LIFE-OVERVIEW-2023

Pro-life advocates gather for the 50th annual March for Life in Washington Jan. 20, 2023. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

WASHINGTON | With the Supreme Court this past June overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that asserted that abortion was a constitutional right, many efforts of pro-life leaders turned to obtaining either a federal abortion ban though Congress or putting restrictions on the practice in the states.

But political analyses about a national abortion ban or even much commentary on the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe were not at the forefront for many of the young people OSV News spoke with at the March for Life. They preferred to talk about the personal: a friend or family member who considered abortion and found support through either a pregnancy resource center or the prayers of others.

