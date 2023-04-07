AMERICAN DEACON CHANTS EXSULTET IN ROME

Deacon Zane Langenbrunner, second from left, at his Sept. 29, 2022 ordination as a transitional deacon in St. Peter's Basilica. Deacon Langenbrunner, an Indiana native, was selected to chant the Exsultet at the April 8, 2023, Easter Vigil with Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica. (OSV News photo/Jennifer Barton, Today's Catholic)

As a kid, 29-year-old Deacon Zane Langenbrunner loved to sing in church.

"The people in the pew in front of us would turn around and say to my parents, 'He sings so loud, and we love that,'" Deacon Langenbrunner, a Mishawaka, Indiana, native studying at the Pontifical North American College (PMAC) in Rome, told OSV News.

