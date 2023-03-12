WYOMING-ABORTION-BILLS

Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is pictured in an undated photo. Wyoming has passed two abortion bills still under consideration by Gordon. (OSV News photo/Mark Gordon handout via Reuters)

Wyoming's legislature passed two pieces of legislation in March that would restrict abortion in the state, but the governor has yet to sign them into law, saying he is evaluating whether they may pose "unforeseen consequences."

The bills, one of which would prohibit most abortions in the state with narrow exceptions for cases of rape or incest, risks to the mother's life, or "a lethal fetal anomaly," and another that would restrict the use of abortion-inducing drugs, were approved by the state's legislature.

