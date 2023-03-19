WYOMING-ABORTION-BILLS

Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is pictured in an undated photo. Wyoming has passed two abortion bills still under consideration by Gordon. (OSV News photo/Mark Gordon handout via Reuters)

Wyoming became the first state in the nation to specifically ban the use or prescription of abortion pills on March 17.

Gov. Mark Gordon, R-Wyo., signed the law with a ruling by a federal judge in Texas still outstanding that could potentially implement a nationwide ban on the drug mifepristone amid a legal challenge brought by pro-life groups.

