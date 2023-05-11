SHROUD-OF-TURIN-TEXAS-EXHIBIT

A large bronze-colored resin statue is seen April 26, 2023, at the National Museum of Funeral History in Houston in a Shroud of Turin exhibit that features a 14-foot replica of the shroud gifted to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston by the Archdiocese of Turin, Italy. Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston blessed and dedicated the new exhibit, the only permanent display of an authentic replica of the Shroud of Turin in the United States. (OSV News photo/James Ramos, Texas Catholic Herald)

Entering a cavelike entrance, visitors at the National Museum of Funeral History in Houston confront a life-size statue lying in the tomb, a replica of the man's body image from the Shroud of Turin.

Sculpted by Italian artist Luigi Enzo Mattei, the body shows some of the suffering endured but in a subdued manner. The dark, bronze-colored resin statue highlights a gaping hole in his side, in each of his wrists, his feet and other wounds. Across on a wall of the compact space, a 14-foot replica of the well-known Shroud of Turin looms as the possible burial cloth of Jesus.

