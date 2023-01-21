NATIONAL-MARCH4LIFE-OVERVIEW-2023

Members of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth of Boston arrive for the 50th annual March for Life in Washington Jan. 20, 2023. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

WASHINGTON | Tens of thousands of pro-life advocates descended upon the nation's capital for the 50th March for Life Jan. 20 -- the first national march since the overturn of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that initially prompted the annual demonstration.

Standing on the event stage at the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol visible in the background, Jeanne Mancini, March for Life president, told attendees at a rally prior to the march that "the country and world changed" when Roe was reversed in June 2022. But she said the annual March for Life would continue in Washington until abortion is "unthinkable."

