ASH-WEDNESDAY-BROGLIO-WALTER-REED

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese of the Military Services celebrates Ash Wednesday Mass at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., March 2, 2022. Walter Reed hospital terminated March 31, 2023, a contract with Franciscan priests and brothers to provide pastoral care to Catholics, in advance of Holy Week. (OSV News photo/CNS file, courtesy U.S. Archdiocese of the Military Services)

Hours before Holy Week began, a U.S. major military medical center ended a long-standing contract to provide Catholic pastoral care to veterans and service members, violating their religious freedom, according to Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for Military Services.

On March 31, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, issued a "cease and desist" order to Holy Name College Friary, a community of Franciscan priests and brothers who have served the center's service members and veterans for close to two decades, the archdiocese said in an April 7 news release.

