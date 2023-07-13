NEW-ENGLAND-FLASH-FLOODS

A woman rows a paddle board in a flooded area in Montpelier, Vt., July 11, 2023. Severe storms dumped heavy rainfall at intense rates over parts of the Northeast, forcing road closures, water rescues and urgent warnings about life-threatening flash floods.

 BRIAN SNYDER REUTERS | OSV NEWS

LUDLOW, Vermont  |  As flood waters rose throughout Vermont during the July 10 torrential rains, at least one Catholic parish opened its facilities for people who needed a place to wait out the flooding and make post-flood plans.

In Ludlow, Father Thomas Mosher, pastor of Annunciation Parish, opened the parish hall and parking lot to people who needed a place to stay the night of July 10.

