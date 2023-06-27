BISHOP-STIKA-RESIGN

Bishop Richard F. Stika of Knoxville, Tenn., is pictured in a 2015 photo. Pope Francis accepted Bishop Stika's resignation from pastoral governance of the diocese June 27, 2023, and also appointed Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of Louisville, Ky., as apostolic administrator of Knoxville until a new bishop is appointed and installed. (OSV News photo/courtesy Diocese of Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Bishop Richard F. Stika of Knoxville, 65, has resigned from pastoral governance of the diocese. Pope Francis accepted the resignation June 27 and also appointed Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of Louisville, Kentucky, as apostolic administrator of Knoxville until a new bishop is appointed and installed.

The resignation and appointment were publicized in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. At 65, Bishop Stika is resigning 10 years before reaching the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope.

