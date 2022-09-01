labor

A worker carries lumber at a highway construction site in Stony Brook, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022. Labor Day, observed Sept. 5 in 2022, is an annual U.S. holiday that celebrates and recognizes the contributions and achievements of American workers. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

WASHINGTON | This year's annual Labor Day statement from the U.S. bishops touts two bills awaiting action in Congress as being helpful to children, women and families: the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and an expansion of the federal child tax credit.

"Even before current economic uncertainties, women -- especially women of African descent and Latina women -- earned less than their male counterparts, including when doing the same work with the same qualifications," said Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, in the statement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.