USCCB-NICARAGUA-PERSECUTION

Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes Solórzano of Managua blesses a devotee during a Good Friday procession outside the Metropolitan Cathedral as the government banned Holy Week street processions this year due to unspecified security concerns, in Managua, Nicaragua April 7, 2023. Parishes in Nicaragua conducted traditional Viacrucis processions on church grounds or inside churches. (OSV News photo/Reuters)

The U.S. bishops April 20 reaffirmed their "unwavering solidarity" with Nicaragua's bishops, priests, faithful, "and all men and women of goodwill" who are suffering "an intensification" of religious persecution by Nicaragua's government.

Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on International Justice and Peace, issued the statement, which noted the government's restrictions imposed on the Catholic Church especially during Holy Week and Easter.

